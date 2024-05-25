Quiver Distribution Takes North American Rights for Andy Fickman's DON'T TURN OUT THE LIGHTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights on Film Mode Entertainment's spine-chilling horror film based on true and terrifying unexplained events, DON'T TURN OUT THE LIGHTS (fka BLUE LIGHT), directed by the acclaimed Andy Fickman, who has grossed nearly $1B at the worldwide box office and has had a storied career with hits like Race to Witch Mountain, Parental Guidance, The Game Plan, Heathers: The Musical and She's The Man. The deal was negotiated between Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment and Larry Greenberg of Quiver Distribution.

“We're excited to be working with our good friends at Quiver on Don't Turn Out The Lights,” said Clay Epstein, President of Film Mode Entertainment. “They are a fantastic group of individuals who can always be relied upon to do an amazing job.”



“It's hard to believe that Don't Turn Out the Lights is inspired by a real-life encounter, but we are glad that Andy Fickman made it out in one piece to be able to tell this chilling story,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “Being able to partner up again with Clay and the team at Film Mode on another film is an added benefit.”

The ensemble cast includes Bella DeLong (The Winchesters, Wuthering Heights, Twelfth Night with the Montana Shakespeare Company), Amber Janea (Lifetime's A Predator Returns), Daryl Tofa (Two-Bit in The Outsiders on Broadway), Ana Zambrana (La Traición en la Amistad), Crystal Lake Evans (Starz's Hightown), Jarrett Brown (Netflix's Colin in Black and White), John Bucy (CBS/Paramount's Frasier Reboot), and Finley Rose Slater (Days of Their Lives, The Idol) who worked previously with Fickman on Playing with Fire.

DON'T TURN OUT THE LIGHTS is a horror film based on true and terrifying unexplained events. The film follows a group of friends on a road trip who soon realize something terrifying and unworldly is threatening their lives.

Producers include Andy Fickman (Anaconda), Todd Slater (King of Killers), Grant Slater (The Other Side of Edinburgh) Betsy Sullenger (Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse), Scott Prisand (Rock Of Ages), KATIE Leary (All These Small Moments) & Michael Speyer (F The Prom). The film is executive produced by Scott Abrams and Robert Leary.

“Quiver's passion for the horror genre and their unrelenting enthusiasm for our movie has created the most incredible partnership. In conjunction with these horror aficionados, we are thrilled to share these mesmerizing performances from our fresh-faced ensemble that will drive audiences into a night of unrelenting terror, inspired by a real-life encounter. Don't Turn Out The Lights will leave audiences questioning the darkness all around them.” Said Fickman.

Fickman has built an extremely loyal, engaged, and wide-reaching fanbase over the years, due in no small part to his ability to successfully deliver hit films and other productions that span most genres and platforms. This includes his celebrated rendition of the Los Angeles, Off-Broadway, West End and Touring productions of Heathers: The Musical, the award-winning Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, and She's The Man. Fickman is also currently in production, directing the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot for Disney, starring Selena Gomez and David Henrie, on which he is also an EP.

Film Mode and Quiver have previously collaborated on An Imperfect Murder, As They Made Us, and Chick Fight, among others.

Additional sales for DON'T TURN OUT THE LIGHTS include Germany - Lighthouse Home Entertainment, Feather Entertainment – Malaysia, Nos Lusomundo – Portugal, Pioneer Films – Philippines, and 101 Films – United Kingdom, India - VR Films and Studios, Middle East - Eagle Films Middle East, and Poland - Media4Fun.

DON'T TURN OUT THE LIGHTS was selected to have its festival world debut at Frightfest's special two-day Halloween extravaganza, in late October of 2023, to rave reviews. Frightfest is the UK's biggest genre film festival and one of the world's most respected and well attended.

The film has also launched its own ARG (alternate reality game) designed by the creator of the “The Tinman” as an ancillary piece of content for distributors, where hard-core fans and gamers can put themselves into the movie, at the “Blue Light Music Fest.”

Film Mode Entertainment is repped by Lon Haber & Co | IPPR.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity, and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode's recent titles include Mayim Bialik's feature directorial debut, AS THEY MADE US, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, and Adrian Grenier. Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated its growth and expanded its capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalog of more than 600 titles, including WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance. The company also has its distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.filmmodeentertainment.com

About Quiver Distribution

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. Founded by entertainment industry veterans Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, Quiver Distribution focuses on curating a highly selective film slate from both established and emerging talent, allowing for distinctly tailored campaigns and a filmmaker first approach. The company recently produced and released the Louise Archambault drama Irena's Vow with Sophie Nélisse and Dougray Scott which had its World Premiere at TIFF 2023, and the Mario Van Peebles western Outlaw Posse that premiered at the Pan African Film Festival earlier this year. Upcoming releases include the Jennifer Esposito crime drama and festival favorite Fresh Kills, the return of Chuck Norris in Agent Recon and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the thriller The Girl in the Pool.

