Quiver Distribution Releases TRAPPED INN Film Starring Matt Rife And Robert Palmer Watkins

'Trapped Inn' is a sci-fi thriller mystery film about an American cycling team who get trapped in a historic lodge during training camp high in the remote mountains in Europe. After members from the team mysteriously die, two rival teammates, Connor and Greg, clash as they fight for survival and try to uncover what's killing everyone on the team.

Written and directed by Leah Sturgis, Quiver Distribution has released 'Trapped Inn' through digital and VOD. The film stars Matt Rife, Robert Palmer Watkins, Rickey Eugene Brown, Jaylen Moore, Brian Gross, and Brielle Gearson.

Watch the trailer here:

Official website for where to watch is here at https://trapped-inn.com/

