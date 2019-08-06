Quibi to Develop ONE NIGHT FOREVER

The streaming service Quibi will work with Jonathan Abrahams and Awesomeness TV to create "One Night Forever," a new series.

According to Deadline, "in 'One Night Forever,' cracking under the pressure of her senior thesis, an overwhelmed astrophysics major meets a mysterious romantic who claims to be from another planet. Together they spend one fateful night on a mission to fix her thesis, explore the meaning of love, and just maybe unlock the secret of the universe."

Abrahams will write and create the series and Shelley Zimmerman, Rebecca Glashow and Brin Lukens will executive produce for AwesomenessTV.

Jonathan Abrahams is best known for his work on "The Arrangment," "Mad Men," "Murder in the First," "Haven" and "Greek." AwesomenessTV was founded in 2012 as a single Youtube channel, but expanded to a multi-channel network before creating original web series, television series and theatrical films.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





