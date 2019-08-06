Quibi to Develop ONE NIGHT FOREVER

Aug. 6, 2019  
Quibi to Develop ONE NIGHT FOREVER

The streaming service Quibi will work with Jonathan Abrahams and Awesomeness TV to create "One Night Forever," a new series.

According to Deadline, "in 'One Night Forever,' cracking under the pressure of her senior thesis, an overwhelmed astrophysics major meets a mysterious romantic who claims to be from another planet. Together they spend one fateful night on a mission to fix her thesis, explore the meaning of love, and just maybe unlock the secret of the universe."

Abrahams will write and create the series and Shelley Zimmerman, Rebecca Glashow and Brin Lukens will executive produce for AwesomenessTV.

Jonathan Abrahams is best known for his work on "The Arrangment," "Mad Men," "Murder in the First," "Haven" and "Greek." AwesomenessTV was founded in 2012 as a single Youtube channel, but expanded to a multi-channel network before creating original web series, television series and theatrical films.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Week Of July 29-Aug. 2 In Every Key Demo
  • RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo
  • RATINGS: NBC Takes The Week Of July 29-Aug. 4 In Total Viewers
  • Kelsey Grammer to be Honored by The North Fork TV Festival

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup