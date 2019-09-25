Quibi Orders Music Docu-Series from Scooter Braun

Quibi has given a straight to series order for new documentary music series "&Music" from Michael D. Ratner's OBB Pictures and Scooter Braun and JD Roth's GoodStory Entertainment.

&MUSIC shines the spotlight on the unsung artists and surprising elements behind the world's biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an unprecedented look at a vital behind-the-scenes role that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon.

"We're excited to redirect the spotlight onto the many creatives behind the curtain who play an integral role in creating the music experience fans desire from their favorite superstars," said Ratner. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Scooter, JD and the GoodStory team and are looking forward to bringing these traditionally untold stories out onto center stage."

"When a musical artist is on the global stage, bringing their songs to life in front of an audience is one of the most powerful and critical moments that connects their music to their fans," said Braun. "I've witnessed THE VILLAGE it takes to execute an artist's creative vision and that village is often the most trusted circle for any musician. We are excited to celebrate the people behind the scenes who help turn our favorite songs into unforgettable experiences."

Details around subjects and episodes are being kept under wraps, but it is said they will center around the most celebrated global musical artists and their creative team, featuring choreographers, video directors, stage designers, and more, offering a never before seen look into their critical role in bringing music to life.

OBB's collaboration with Good Story marks the first time Ratner and Braun have formally teamed up together and is the latest in a surge of high-profile content creators who are creating content for Quibi.

Executive Producers for the series include OBB's Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Eric D. Cohen; Scooter Braun; GoodStory's JD Roth and Adam Greener; Harrison Macks and J.P. Stiles; and Candice Dragonas. Co-Executive Producers for OBB are Elias Tanner, Miranda Sherman, and Kfir Goldberg. Michael D. Ratner and the duo of Macks and Stiles are set to direct episodes as well.

The announcement comes amidst a busy time for OBB, who recently released their Netflix Original Comedy Series, Historical Roasts, with Jeff Ross, and are currently working on the next season of their hit show, Cold As Balls, with Kevin Hart.

Michael D. Ratner and OBB Pictures are represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.





Related Articles View More TV Stories