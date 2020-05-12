Quibi Orders Acclaimed Sketch Series ALTERNATINO from Arturo Castro and Comedy Central Productions

Quibi today ordered critically-acclaimed sketch series 'ALTERNATINO' from series creator, writer and star Arturo Castro ('Broad City,' 'Narcos,' 'Flipped') and Comedy Central Productions.

Season one of 'ALTERNATINO' debuted on Comedy Central in June 2019, receiving praise from critics and breaking through the cultural zeitgeist with highly-viewed sketches showcasing a provocative, unique voice in the comedy landscape. Among the standouts from the first season are "Welcome to America," about a student in a class of recent immigrants trying to wrap his head around the reality of tragedy, and "What the Sex Talk Looks Like Now. "A Sick Child's Dying Wish," was recently named one of the 50 best sketches of the decade by Vulture.

"I'm thrilled to launch Alternatino in this exciting new platform while being able to remain a part of the Comedy Central family. I'm also thrilled about the churro truck they offered as part of the deal. Thanks Quibi! Mmm...churros," said series creator and star Arturo Castro.

Arturo Castro is creator, executive producer, writer and star of the series. His work in "Alternatino" was praised as one of "The Best TV performances of 2019" by IndieWire. The Washington Post called the show "impeccable satire." Avalon's David Martin, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Sam Saifer are executive producers alongside fellow executive producers Jay Martel and Ted Tremper. Ari Pearce and Manny Jaquez are the executives in charge for Comedy Central Productions. The series is produced by Comedy Central Productions (CCP).

'ALTERNATINO' continues Comedy Central's unparalleled legacy of developing the biggest and most culturally relevant sketch comedy - launching the careers of stars like Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Nick Kroll, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele - using modern LatinX identity (misconceptions and all) as a fresh filter for cultural commentary about our daily lives and the zeitgeist...all rooted in Arturo's personal experience.

