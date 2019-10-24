Quibi, Gunpowder & Sky and Complex Announce a Daily Hip-Hop Music & Culture News Show

Today, Quibi, Gunpowder & Sky and Complex announced that they have teamed up to create a daily news show that curates insider knowledge of the hip-hop music industry and culture.

Launching in April 2020, the daily episodes will give a fresh take on hip-hop culture not just as a music genre, but as a driver of art, style, fashion, and attitude. Monday through Friday, viewers will learn about the latest in hip-hop news and culture, whether it be the most recent track from an underground artist or an incredible pair of exclusive sneakers.

As a daily destination for music fans, the show will feature news making interviews, explore the latest trends and take viewers inside the studios of their favorite artists.

"Launching a go-to music and hip-hop culture destination for the streaming generation courtesy of Quibi is a dream come true for this music loving crusty man who was around for the birth of 'Yo! MTV Raps,'" said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky. "And doing it with Complex, the home of hip-hop culture, in a handful of minutes each day will not only make it a must-see, but loud and fun as hell."

Justin Killion, EVP of Development, Production & Distribution for Complex Networks added, "We're excited to partner with Quibi and Gunpowder & Sky on this newest venture as they are creatives who understand the diversity of storytelling. Hip-hop is in the fabric of Complex's DNA so we look forward to seeing our audience on this fresh, new platform."

The news show will be produced by Gunpowder & Sky and Complex for Quibi's Daily Essentials programming. Daily Essentials are a unique content offering from Quibi - in addition to its scripted "Lighthouse" and unscripted "Alternative" shows. Curated daily into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration, Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know.



