Quibi Greenlights Fire Island Comedy TRIP From Joel Kim Booster

Quibi has given the greenlight to Fire Island Comedy Series TRIP.

Created by Joel Kim Booster and set on the iconic Fire Island, TRIP is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

TRIP is written by Joel Kim Booster and produced by JAX Media.

Joel Kim Booster is a Los Angeles-based stand-up and writer who stars in the Hulu sitcom "Sunnyside." He's recently been featured in EW's "11 Asian American comics who killed it this year - and need to be on your 2020 radar" and The Hollywood Reporter's 2019 Comedy Issue as one of "Comedy's New LGBTQ Breakouts", In 2017, Joel recorded a stand-up special for Comedy Central's The Half-Hour. Other screen credits include Shrill (Hulu), BoJack Horseman, and Big Mouth (Netflix). He's written for Billy on the Street (truTV), Big Mouth (Netflix), and The Other Two (Comedy Central), and has appeared on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers & The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Booster is represented by Omnipop Talent Group, WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.





