Quibi Announces New Series FRESH DRESSED Featuring Celebrity Designer Fresh

Today, Quibi announced FRESH DRESSED* (working title), a brand new series following celebrity designer and bespoke tailor to the stars, Fresh. FRESH DRESSED follows Fresh as he creates head-turning, custom looks for his A-list clients. His clientele includes Lena Waithe, Kevin Hart, John Legend, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and more. Fresh is a self-made luxury designer who is changing the narrative of black entrepreneurship in the fashion industry, while gaining popularity for his signature style and undeniable charisma. Under the label RichFresh, the bold designer is dressing some of the most stylish men and women in Hollywood.

The series is produced by Magical Elves and 3 Arts Entertainment, with Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon serving as executive producers for Magical Elves and Dunia McNeily and Luke Dillon executive producing for 3 Arts. Fresh and Eli Gill are also executive producers on the series.

Fresh grew up between Little Rock, AR and Memphis, TN. He moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to aggressively pursue fashion/tailoring. After working with Ermenegildo Zegna for a year, Fresh chose to step out and go into business for himself, creating the brand "Richfresh."

As a child, Fresh taught himself to sew, sketch, and paint which would serve as useful tools later in his career. At the age of 20, after dropping out of college, he opened a tailoring and alterations shop in the artsy section of downtown Memphis. Struggling to find a fashion-forward base, he then moved to NYC. After tailoring for a few prominent menswear brands in New York, Fresh moved to LA to pursue a more colorful passion.

With a love for vibrance and colorblocking, Richfresh has become a name known amongst elite circles for his use of color and beautifully tailored garments.





