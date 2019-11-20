Quibi Announces KILLING ZAC EFRON Starring and Executive Produced By Zac Efron

Today, Quibi announced KILLING ZAC EFRON, a new adventure series starring and executive produced by Zac Efron. The series is produced by Zero Point Zero and Ninjas Runnin' Wild.

In KILLING ZAC EFRON, Zac heads deep into the jungles of a remote island to carve his own name in expedition history. Zac is going all-in, falling off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," said Zac Efron. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"

Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Greatest Showman) is represented by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and Felker, Toczek, Gellman and Suddleson.

"We are excited to partner with Quibi on this new mobile experience to bring the audience on a wild, one-of-a-kind immersive journey into Zac's world as he travels through remote locations IN SEARCH OF adventure," said Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer.

Zac Efron, Jason Barrett, and Michael Simkin are executive producers for Ninjas Runnin' Wild. Chris Collins and Lydia Tenaglia are executive producers for Zero Point Zero.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including KILLING ZAC EFRON, sign up for updates at www.Quibi.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories