Production Underway on 4TH AND FOREVER: ALCOA

The third season of the acclaimed original documentary series.

CuriosityStream, one of the world's leading independent factual media companies, today announced that production is underway on 4th and Forever: Alcoa, the third season of the acclaimed original documentary series. CuriosityStream is once again teaming with award-winning production company Jupiter Entertainment for the ambitious 8-episode season, this time exploring the history and impact of an iconic American town.

Built up in the early 1900's in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Alcoa was home to thousands of workers from Alcoa Aluminum, the world's largest aluminum factory, and supplier of critical new alloys for the U.S. military throughout the Second World War.

Like many American communities, Alcoa remained segregated for decades. But in 1968, the town embarked on an ambitious integration plan to bring black and white Americans together in their schools. That decision had a profoundly positive impact on the growth and strength of the entire community. Nowhere is that more evident than at Alcoa High - a diverse school that's channeled that energy into strong academics in the classroom and dominance on the athletic field.

Home to 18 Tennessee state football championships, Alcoa High School is one of the top programs in the country, with nearly a dozen student-athletes fielding offers from Division 1 and Power 5 schools. On the field, 4th and Forever: Alcoa will showcase the team's pursuit of an unprecedented 19th state title amid the bubble-like precautions players and coaches are taking to safely play and practice during a pandemic and pull off 'the season that almost wasn't.'

Off the field, the series explores how the town's unique history shapes its present as well as its future, and how Alcoa's gridiron greatness solidifies the bonds among the community, the students and the players, regardless of race, creed, or color.

"When it comes to industry, community, race and, of course, football, Alcoa has an inspirational history that deserves to be in the spotlight," says Rob Burk, Head of Original Content for CuriosityStream. "The 4th and Forever series is not only about talent and a championship tradition but also a rich history and the human experience, themes that are central to our core factual programming."

"CuriosityStream is committed to bringing brand-defining new titles like 4th and Forever: Alcoa to our viewers and we are delighted that the creativity and relentless commitment of our production teams enable us to continue production throughout the pandemic," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. "We've premiered new and exclusive originals every single week since the beginning of the shut down and that will continue for the rest of this year and certainly into 2021."

"We're thrilled to be producing another season of 4th and Forever, a series that emphasizes the strength of diversity and celebrates unity and the human spirit," said Patrick Reardon, President of Jupiter Entertainment.

CuriosityStream and Jupiter entertainment are also teaming up to produce ten mid-form programs that will keep 4th and Forever: Alcoa fans hooked, exploring the incredible hidden stories, culture, and history of the Appalachia region, including The Clinton 12: the compelling story of the first integrated public high school in the South, and Oak Ridge: The Secret City, a Tennessee town built in wartime by the Manhattan Project. We'll also explore the majestic beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains, the most visited U.S. National Park, and the storied history of how the Tennessee Valley Authority helped pull the country out of the Great Depression and lift the standard of living across the South.

4th and Forever: Alcoa and the ten additional titles will premiere worldwide on CuriosityStream in 2021. For CuriosityStream, the executive producer is Rob Burk. For Jupiter Entertainment, the executive producers are Todd Moss, Patrick Reardon, and Ian Hutchinson.

4th and Forever: Long Beach Poly and 4th and Forever: Muck City are available to watch now on CuriosityStream.

