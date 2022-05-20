Production Team & Executive Producers Announced for the 74th Emmy Awards

NBC and the Television Academy announced jointly TODAY that Done+Dusted in association with Hudlin Entertainment will produce the 74th EmmyÂ® Awards, set for Sept. 12 on NBC. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun will executive produce the live three-hour coast-to-coast telecast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Hamish Hamilton will be directing for the fifth year.

A host and venue will be announced at a later date.

"For the last few years we've been hoping to welcome everyone who makes TV magic back live in THE ROOM at the Emmys," said Ian Stewart, President for Done+Dusted. "Thankfully, this year it looks like we can. Let's celebrate the best of television together. It's party time again!"

Added Hudlin, "I'm very excited to be returning to the Emmys with Done+Dusted. Television is now in its new Golden Age and celebrating its brilliance in all genres is so much fun to do."

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, "With quality TV in abundance more than ever before, the Emmys have become the de facto awards where everyone feels they own a stake and love rooting for their favorite shows. NBC is extremely proud to host the return of the 74thEmmy Awards and present a three-hour telecast that will bring audiences a taste of why this truly is an unprecedented time - from what we watch, where we watch and how we watch - in television history."

A week prior to the telecast, the 2022 CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. It strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation. And it celebrates those who have led excellence by recording their stories and recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize, the Primetime EmmyÂ® Award.