Problem Debuts New Series MORNING WALKS

Multi-talented Compton rapper, producer and director Problem debuts a new interview series entitled "Morning Walks" presented by his film company 50million. For the premiere episode, Problem interviews NBA all-star and fellow Compton native DeMar DeRozan, diving deep into conversations of fame, social media, and the struggles they had growing up in their home city.

DeRozan opens up about his early experiences in the NBA as well as what's next for him in his career as he turns 30. The 2-part interview with DeRozan was taped prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and movement against police brutality and systemic racism. Part 2 of the interview will debut tomorrow.

"Morning Walks derived from me changing my day to day habits," explains Problem. "It was cool way to give back to my body while spending time with my woman during the pandemic. The convos that happened during these walks were so inspiring that I decided to make a series out of it. Thank you Green Hour Coffee for inspiring the idea!"

New "Morning Walks" episodes will be releasing soon with Problem speaking with different guests from the world of entertainment, sports and business. Problem launched his production company 50million earlier this year with his short film A Compton Story. The comedic film followed a precarious day in the life of the Compton native where he risks life and limb in hopes that one of his good deeds goes unpunished. His story is narrated by comedian and actor Mike Epps and features special guests Snoop Dogg, comedian Jackie Long, RJ Cycler, Slink Johnson and more. A Compton film featured music from Problem's album Coffee & Kush Vol 1. A Compton Story 2 is currently in production and will release later this year.

