Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date for G20 Starring Viola Davis

Prime Video has announced the April 10 premiere date for the upcoming film G20, an action-thriller starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, G20 follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Davis), who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit comes under siege. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders. The film will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Alongside Davis, G20 stars Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

G20 was written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, and Logan Miller and Noah Miller, with story by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. The movie is produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon. It is a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and MRC with Mad Chance Productions and JuVee Productions also producing.

