Prime Video Cancels ÉTOILE After One Season Despite Initial Two-Season Order

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amazon’s Prime Video has canceled Étoile, the ballet drama from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, after just one season, despite the streamer’s original two-season straight-to-series order.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation comes just over a month after Étoile debuted its eight-episode first season in April. The high-profile series starred Tony Award winner Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and French icon Charlotte Gainsbourg as the heads of historic but struggling ballet companies in New York and Paris. In an effort to revitalize their institutions, the two directors orchestrate a bold swap of their principal dancers—setting off a chain of artistic and personal upheavals.

According to Nielsen, Étoile failed to chart in the top 10 most-streamed original series during its first three weeks, making its continuation a difficult business proposition given the show’s international production scope and costs.

In addition to Kirby and Gainsbourg, Étoile featured a cast including Gideon Glick, Lou de Laâge, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow. The series was executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, alongside Dhana Rivera Gilbert. Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis served as co-executive producer.

The first season of Étoile remains available for streaming on Prime Video.

Comments