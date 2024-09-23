President Joe Biden to Visit THE VIEW Live in Studio This Wednesday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ABC’s “The View,” the Emmy® Award-winning talk show announced that the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, will join the co-hosts live in-studio WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT), in his first interview since the Democratic National Convention and ABC News presidential debate. The exclusive appearance marks the first live appearance by a sitting president on the show and the second time a sitting president has visited, following former President Barack Obama’s history-making visit, which aired July 29, 2010. President Biden joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro in the show’s new NYC studio to discuss his legacy, including the administration’s accomplishments, his hopes for the remaining months in the White House, and the state of the 2024 campaign.

This marks President Biden’s 10th appearance on “The View,” appearing for the first time as senator on Sept. 24, 2007. On April 22, 2010, “The View” made history when, for the first time, a sitting vice president was featured as a guest when Vice President Biden joined the co-hosts, marking the first of four appearances during the administration, including Sept. 27, 2011; Feb. 25, 2014; and Jan. 13, 2017. He gave “The View” the first interview after announcing his presidential run on April 26, 2019, followed by two more appearances during the campaign: Feb. 13, 2020, and March 24, 2020. He made one additional appearance on Dec. 13, 2017.

As a leading destination for political candidates and conversation, “The Political View” began this election year with Vice President Harris’ seventh appearance as well as then-Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Chris Christie and former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in her first-ever appearance on the show. “The View” is the most-watched daytime talk show in Total Viewers and is watched in more Households than any other talk show in America. Two weeks into the new season, “The View” is up in Total Viewers versus the comparable weeks last season, improving on its season premiere week across the board.

“The View,” now in season 28, is America’s most-watched daytime talk show for the fourth consecutive season and viewed in more households than any other talk show in the country. Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow “The View” (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Sara Haines (@sarahaines), Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah) and Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) on X.

Comments