Premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedy Central today announced a one-hour special event of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series South Park. The hour-long supersized episode titled "The Pandemic Special" premiering on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT will have two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the trailer below!



Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

View More TV Stories Related Articles