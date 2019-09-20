Premiere Episode of New CBS Comedy THE UNICORN to Get Early Multiplatform Preview

CBS will offer a special free one-week digital preview of the premiere episode of the new comedy series THE UNICORN. The premiere episode may be seen across CBS.com, the CBS mobile app, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app, and Roku beginning today, Friday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 PM, ET/9:00 AM, PT, ahead of its broadcast premiere on Thursday, Sept. 26 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

"THE UNICORN is an incredibly funny and sophisticated comedy that we feel measures up to the best of television anywhere and deserves advance exposure," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. "We want viewers to sample this great new show and help spread the word that everyone should be watching throughout the season."

THE UNICORN is a comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again. The series stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss and Devin Bright.

THE UNICORN is produced by CBS Television Studios and is executive produced by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Peyton Reed and John Hamburg.





