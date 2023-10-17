Please Don't Destroy's THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN to Premiere at the New York Comedy Festival

The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) announces the premiere of the film “PLEASE DON’T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN” as part of the ten-day festival. The film will debut in New York City on November 6th and stream exclusively on Peacock November 17th.

In “PLEASE DON’T DESTROY,” John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey.

Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben’s dad in it. Produced by Judd Apatow (The KING of Staten Island) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is written, executive produced by, and starring Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall — aka the Please Don’t Destroy guys — and directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live).

The premiere of "PLEASE DON'T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN" marks Peacock's first-ever partnership with the New York Comedy Festival.

Headliners for the 2023 New York Comedy Festival include Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Tim Dillon, Giggly Squad, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Nate Jackson, Anthony Jeselnik, Matteo Lane, Sam Morril, Nick Mullen and Adam Friedland, Conan O’Brien, Atsuko Okatsuka, Pod Meets World, Donnell Rawlings, Jeff Ross, Robyn Schall, Daniel Sloss, and Michelle Wolf, the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes, and Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine.

In addition, most recently, more than 100 additional shows were added to the 2023 lineup.

Hard Rock Hotel New York is the official host hotel for the NYCF this year. With music and entertainment at its core, the hotel will once again be home to various festival performances, events, and after-parties along with exclusive overnight experiences for those in the audience or commanding the stage.

The NYCF is made possible by its sponsors Bread Financial, Peacock, Hard Rock Hotel New York, Death Wish Coffee Company, Straight Talk Wireless, Dr. Squatch, ABC7, iHeart Radio, MTA Away, Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment, New York City Tourism + Conventions, New York Magazine, the New York Post, SiriusXM Radio and Vulture.

For more information on New York Comedy Festival, visit https://nycomedyfestival.com. Follow on social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #MakeNYLaugh.