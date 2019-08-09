Pierce Brosnan Joins Netflix's EUROVISION

Netflix's has announced Pierce Brosnan will join the cast of the comedy film "Eurovision," which is currently in production in the U.K. and Iceland.

The film about the famed global singing competition also stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who'll play struggling Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir.

Brosnan will star as Erick Erickssong, Lars' father and the most handsome man in Iceland in the feature which is being written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele, according to Deadline.

Adam McKay will serve as executive producer and Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy of Gary Sanchez Productions are producing.

More information can be found in Deadline's original article.





