Photos/Video: See New Trailer and Photos for THAT '90S SHOW Part 2

Netflix has dropped the main trailer for That '90s Show Part 2. The beloved series returns this year in two parts: Part 2 premieres on June 27th and Part 3 premieres on October 24th.

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

The showrunner for That '90s Show is Gregg Mettler and was created by Bonnie Turner & Terry Turner & Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler.

Executive producers include Gregg Mettler, Marcy Carsey & Tom Werner, Bonnie Turner & Terry Turner & Lindsey Turner, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Mandy Summers, Chrissy Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein.

That ‘90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

As previously announced, Don Stark, Laura Prepon and Andrea Anders will return alongside additional guest stars Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison.

Take a look at the photos below!



Callie Haverda and Mace Coronel

Don Stark, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp and Callie Haverda

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith

Max Donovan, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, Callie Haverda, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel

Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda and Sam Morelos

Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, and Max Donovan

Reyn Doi and Ashley Aufderheide

Andrea Anders

Mace Coronel and Sam Morelos

Max Donovan, Sam Morelos, and Mace Coronel

