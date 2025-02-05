Photos/Video: Jodie Whittaker in TOXIC TOWN Trailer and First-Look Photos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has debuted the trailer and first look photos for the upcoming series Toxic Town, the four-part limited series from Broke & Bones and Tony-award-winning writer Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The show comes to Netflix on Thursday, February 27.

The series stars Jodie Whittaker (as Susan McIntyre), Aimee Lou Wood (Tracey Taylor), Rory Kinnear (Des Collins), Robert Carlyle (Sam Hagen), Brendan Coyle (Roy Thomas), Claudia Jessie (Maggie Mahon), Joe Dempsie (Derek Mahon), Ben Batt (Pat Miller), Stephen McMillan (Ted Jenkins), Lauren Lyle (Dani Holliday), Michael Socha (Peter), Karla Crome (Pattie Walker), Matthew Durkan (Marc Taylor), Kobi Sadler (younger Connor) and Toby Eden (teenage Connor).

Based on the real-life story of one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals, Toxic Town is the story of the people at the heart of the Corby poisonings. Focusing on the mothers, who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice, the series traces through the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface. Take a look at the new photos below!

Photo credit: Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024.

Comments