Photos: Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, & More at Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday December 17, The 82nd Annual Golden Globes® celebrated first-time nominees and their remarkable achievements with the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The celebration was held to recognize first-time nominees as they embark on an exciting awards season and brought together rising and established talent, tastemakers, and influential leaders to celebrate this significant milestone in their career.

Attendees of the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration included Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Brody, Zoe Saldaña, Cooper Koch and more. Take a look at photos of the event below!

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner OR Gilbert Flores/PMC for Golden Globes

Comments