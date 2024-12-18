Photos: Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, & More at Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration

The intimate event took place December 17 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
On Tuesday December 17, The 82nd Annual Golden Globes® celebrated first-time nominees and their remarkable achievements with the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
The celebration was held to recognize first-time nominees as they embark on an exciting awards season and brought together rising and established talent, tastemakers, and influential leaders to celebrate this significant milestone in their career.
Attendees of the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration included Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Brody, Zoe Saldaña, Cooper Koch and more. Take a look at photos of the event below!
Photo Credit: Michael Buckner OR Gilbert Flores/PMC for Golden Globes
Ariana Grande, Cooper Koch
Helen Hoehne
Hiroyuki Sanada, Mikey Madison, Cooper Koch
Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson
Adam Brody, Hiroyuki Sanada, Gabriel LaBelle
Jordan K. Johnson, Freddy Wexler, Michael Pollack
Clément Ducol, Camille, Lykke Li
Gabriel LaBelle, Mikey Madison
Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler
Mikey Madison, Helen Hoehne
Clément Ducol, Camille, Zoe Saldana
Kathryn Hahn, Robbie Williams, Pamela Anderson
Hiroyuki Sanada, Zoe Saldana, Ariana Grande
Hiroyuki Sanada, Mikey Madison
Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler
Mariel Saldana Nazario, Zoe Saldana, Cisely Saldana
Kathryn Hahn, Cooper Koch
Briana Henry, Kris Bowers
Hiroyuki Sanada, Robbie Williams
