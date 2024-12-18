News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, & More at Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration

The intimate event took place December 17 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. 

By: Dec. 18, 2024
On Tuesday December 17, The 82nd Annual Golden Globes® celebrated first-time nominees and their remarkable achievements with the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. 

The celebration was held to recognize first-time nominees as they embark on an exciting awards season and brought together rising and established talent, tastemakers, and influential leaders to celebrate this significant milestone in their career. 

Attendees of the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration included Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Brody, Zoe Saldaña, Cooper Koch and more. Take a look at photos of the event below!

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner OR Gilbert Flores/PMC for Golden Globes

Ariana Grande, Cooper Koch
Ariana Grande, Cooper Koch

Helen Hoehne
Helen Hoehne

Hiroyuki Sanada, Mikey Madison, Cooper Koch
Hiroyuki Sanada, Mikey Madison, Cooper Koch

Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson
Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson

Adam Brody, Hiroyuki Sanada, Gabriel LaBelle
Adam Brody, Hiroyuki Sanada, Gabriel LaBelle

Kathryn Hahn, Ariana Grande
Kathryn Hahn, Ariana Grande

Jordan K. Johnson, Freddy Wexler, Michael Pollack
Jordan K. Johnson, Freddy Wexler, Michael Pollack

Clément Ducol, Camille, Lykke Li
Clément Ducol, Camille, Lykke Li

Gabriel LaBelle, Mikey Madison
Gabriel LaBelle, Mikey Madison

Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler
Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler

Mikey Madison, Helen Hoehne
Mikey Madison, Helen Hoehne

Clément Ducol, Camille, Zoe Saldana
Clément Ducol, Camille, Zoe Saldana

Adam Brody, Zoe Saldana
Adam Brody, Zoe Saldana

Adam Brody, Zoe Saldana
Adam Brody, Zoe Saldana

Kathryn Hahn, Robbie Williams, Pamela Anderson
Kathryn Hahn, Robbie Williams, Pamela Anderson

Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana
Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana

Hiroyuki Sanada, Zoe Saldana
Hiroyuki Sanada, Zoe Saldana

Hiroyuki Sanada, Zoe Saldana, Ariana Grande
Hiroyuki Sanada, Zoe Saldana, Ariana Grande

Hiroyuki Sanada, Mikey Madison
Hiroyuki Sanada, Mikey Madison

Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler
Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler

Mariel Saldana Nazario, Zoe Saldana, Cisely Saldana
Mariel Saldana Nazario, Zoe Saldana, Cisely Saldana

Kathryn Hahn, Cooper Koch
Kathryn Hahn, Cooper Koch

Briana Henry, Kris Bowers
Briana Henry, Kris Bowers

Hiroyuki Sanada, Robbie Williams
Hiroyuki Sanada, Robbie Williams



