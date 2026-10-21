Photos: THE DARK ROOM to Make NYC Debut at Asylum NYC

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Westbeth Entertainment presents the NYC debut of UK comedian John Robertson's critically-acclaimed live-action videogame, The Dark Room, running November 18 – 21 at Asylum NYC, 123 East 24th Street. Tickets are on sale now.

Produced by Westbeth Entertainment, John Robertson's debut follows Westbeth Entertainment's long history of presenting International Artists to North America including Suzy Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah and Elf Lyon's current extended run.

Since 2012, The Dark Room has been at the forefront of interactive comedy, fusing improv, stand-up, crowd work and gaming into a live-action videogame.

The format is simple: You're trapped in a videogame! Players pick options off a screen and try not to die! If they win, they get money! If they fail, they die and win terrible prizes! At the end, everybody plays together! Hosted by improv comedy overlord Mr. John Robertson, The Dark Room is a high-octane cult experience that gets a full room of adults laughing and chanting like an unhinged mob.

The Dark Room has filled massive theatres, appeared at some of the best-known Comic-Cons in the world, headlined tents at rock festivals, and garnered a slew of sold-out Edinburgh Fringe runs and awards. Clips from various The Dark Room shows regularly go viral on TikTok and Instagram.

As seen at: Glastonbury, PAX East, UK Games Expo, MCM Comic-Con, Download, PAX West, Soho Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre, Birmingham NEC, PAX Australia, 2000 Trees, BlueDot, Worldcon, Insomnia Gaming Festival, EGX, Twitch Global Front Page.

Awards and nominations: Won - Best-Reviewed Edinburgh Fringe Comedy 2025, British Comedy Guide, Nominated - Best International Show, New Zealand Comedy Festival 2025, Runner-Up NextUp Biggest Prize in Comedy 2022, Winner- Chortle Award 2020, Winner – Best Kids Show, Leicester Comedy Festival 2018.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, John performed The Dark Room as interactive 48 and 50 hour charity marathon shows on the streaming platform Twitch, raising over £150,000 for various charities including NHS, Woman's Trust, Refuge and Mind.

About Westbeth Entertainment

Westbeth Entertainment has delivered critically acclaimed, financially successful, groundbreaking productions for over 40 years. Beginning as The Westbeth Theatre Center and morphing into Westbeth Entertainment, developing and introducing artists and talent to North American audiences is a big part of WestBeth's history. From Billy Connolly to Eddie Izzard, The Jim Henson Company to John Leguizamo and Trevor Noah to Hannah Gadsby, Westbeth Entertainment has been the creative catalyst, partner and producer of some of the most innovative performances and productions on the continent in venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, Toronto's Massey Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Radio City Musical Hall.

WestBeth's most recent productions include the Ray Davies musical 'Sunny Afternoon' at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and potential future North American tour, Eddie Izzard's triple extended New York Off Broadway run of 'Hamlet,' as well as the record-breaking runs of 'Hamlet' throughout North America. Other productions include Professor Alice Roberts' 'From Cell to Civilization' Canadian tour, Jarlath Regan's 'In Bits' North American tour, Tommy Tiernan's 'Tommedian' North American tour, Eddie Izzard's The Remix Live North American tour, Aunty Donna's The Magical Dead Cat Tour across the US and Canada, Off-Broadway production of Eddie Izzard performing Charles Dickens' Great Expectations followed by a 9 week limited run in London's Garrick Theatre, Professor Brian Cox's 'Horizon' tour of North America, and Brian Henson's Puppet Up! Uncensored for multiple runs in Los Angeles.



























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