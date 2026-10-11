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Photos: TULSA KING Season 4 Cast Celebrates at PaleyFest NY

Frank Grillo, Vincent Piazza, Gretchen Mol, and Scarlet Rose Stallone joined the panel moderated by TVLine's Kim Roots.

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Photos: TULSA KING Season 4 Cast Celebrates at PaleyFest NY

PaleyFest New York hosted a special screening of the first episode of TULSA KING Season 4 on Saturday, October 10, to celebrate the new season at the Paley Center for Media in New York.

Upon conclusion of the screening, the audience was treated to a panel conversation with executive producer and series star Sylvester Stallone, executive producer and head writer Terence Winter, and stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, Frank Grillo, Vincent Piazza, Gretchen Mol and Scarlet Rose Stallone, moderated by TVLine's Kim Roots.

TULSA KING Season Four premieres globally October 16, 2026 on Paramount+.

About Tulsa King Season 4

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike 'Cash Flo' Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, Neal McDonough, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany and Gretchen Mol

Head Writer and Executive Producer: Terence Winter

Executive Produced by: Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly and Keith Cox

Produced by: Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios

Synopsis: In Season Four, Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate.

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images for Paramount+

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Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images for Paramount+
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