NCIS: ORIGINS Cast Names Its Biggest Troublemaker
Cast members also debate who gets lost on set and who gives the best advice.
The cast of NCIS: ORIGINS sat down for a round of superlatives on CBS, fielding questions about who among them is the biggest troublemaker, the best shoulder to cry on and the most likely to go viral on TikTok. The game, which opens with the cast demonstrating a secret handshake, moves through categories including class clown, cast dad, life of the party and who gets lost most often on set.
NCIS: ORIGINS follows the NCIS Camp Pendleton team led by Mike Franks, along with Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early career as a special agent. The series is a prequel to the long-running NCIS franchise, tracing the character's professional beginnings before the events of the original show.
The series streams on Paramount+ and airs on CBS. In the superlatives segment, the cast also weighs in on who gives the best career and personal advice and who brightens the mood on set, offering glimpses of their dynamic away from the show's storylines.
A previous clip from the series showed Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, arriving at the Camp Pendleton base and meeting team leader Mike Franks, played by Kyle Schmid, in the Season 1 premiere episode, titled "Enter Sandman."
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