Uzo Aduba, Tyne Daly and Christine Ebersole Join ELSBETH Season 4
Ebersole will have a recurring role as Elsbeth’s mother, while Aduba and Daly will guest star.
Variety has reported that Uzo Aduba, Tyne Daly and Christine Ebersole have joined the Season 4 cast of the CBS crime drama Elsbeth. Ebersole will have a recurring role as Elsbeth’s mother, while Aduba and Daly will guest star.
The fourth season of the spinoff based on “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” will premiere on CBS on Thursday, October 8. The show recently added Lea Michele to the cast, along with Sam Richardson and Nat Faxon. Nicole Scherzinger, Nicholas Braun, New York Knicks star OG Anunoby, and Jemima Kirke will also be featured in season 4. Read BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Broadway actors on Elspeth!
About Elsbeth
Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers.
Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
The show premiered on February 29, 2024, on CBS. In April 2024, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on October 17, 2024. In February 2025, CBS renewed the series for a third season which premiered on October 12, 2025. In January 2026, the series was renewed for a fourth season which is slated to premiere on October 8, 2026.
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