STAMPTOWN to Add Manchester & Brighton Dates on UK & Ireland Tour
Hosted by Zach Zucker, the anarchic variety show brings international comedians, clowns, and cabaret acts to venues across the UK and Ireland.
Stamptown has announced dates in Brighton and Manchester as part of its 2026 UK & Ireland tour. Tickets go on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday 24 September, with general sale beginning at 10am on Friday 25 September via Ticketmaster.
A raunchy, chaotic, one-of-a-kind spectacle, Stamptown features anarchic performances from around the world, hosted by Zach Zucker.
The show at Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on 24th October marks a homecoming of sorts – Brighton was one of the first places to witness Stamptown's chaos, ten years ago – while the Manchester date, at The Lowry Quay Theatre on 10th November, will be the show's debut in the city.
The tour will also call at Dublin's 3Arena, as well as two dates at London's Soho Theatre Walthamstow.
Having packed out rooms at Netflix is a Joke, Just for Laughs, Glastonbury, SXSW, the Lincoln Centre, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, O2 Arena, Off Broadway, Off West-End, and sold out 5 Edinburgh Fringes in a row, Stamptown last month debuted on Netflix with its first special on Netflix to rave reviews.
This one-of-a-kind show brings together an international lineup of alternative comedians, clowns, and cabaret acts for a fast-paced night of pure live chaos. While traditional stand-up usually relies on a comic telling jokes at a microphone, a Stamptown show is a masterclass in interactive anti-comedy, replacing standard punchlines with absurd character routines, live musical numbers, and much, much more.
Past acts to take part in Stamptown include Neil Patrick Harris, Richard Kind, David Cross, Aisling Bea, Natalie Palamides, Vittorio Angelone, Viggo Venn, Richard Gadd, Mae Martin, Karen Gillan, Sarah Sherman, Cat Cohen, Randy Feltface, Kemah Bob, Rachel Sennott, and Sam Campbell.
Show Dates
Thursday 15 October — Dublin 3Arena
Saturday 24 October — Brighton Dome Corn Exchange
Monday 2 November — London Soho Theatre Walthamstow
Tuesday 3 November — London Soho Theatre Walthamstow
Tuesday 10 November — Manchester The Lowry Quay Theatre
Photo Credit: Jacinta Oaten
Photo Credit: Jacinta Oaten
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