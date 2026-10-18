Photos: Céline Dion Closes Record-Breaking Paris Run at Plenitude Arena

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Céline Dion closed the first run of her Celine Dion PARIS 2026-2027 performances with her 16th sold-out show at Plenitude Arena. Over the last five weeks, more than 500,000 fans from around the world filled the arena, with crowds in excess of 32,000 each night. With this run, Céline Dion has sold more tickets than any artist in the history of Plenitude Arena. Demand was extraordinary from the start, with more than 9 million presale registrations for the initial ten dates, which sold out in approximately 90 minutes – a pace the venue hailed as a sales record.

In response to the overwhelming demand, the initial run was expanded to 16 nights, with an additional 10 dates scheduled for 2027. The unprecedented global response drew in fans from around the world to Paris for this landmark event.

'This beautiful adventure finishes tonight,' said Céline. 'But we'll meet again next May. In the meantime, believe in yourselves and hold on to your dreams!'

Taking the stage in a custom Chanel outfit, Céline closed the final show of her 2026 performances with her latest single 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci.' Across roughly two hours, Céline performed her most-loved hits in French and English, including 'My Heart Will Go On,' 'Pour que tu m'aimes encore,' 'The Power of Love,' 'Because You Loved Me,' 'Encore un soir,' 'S'il suffisait d'aimer,' and 'All by Myself.' She was joined each night by musical director and pianist Scott Price, a full band, a string quartet, and a 16-voice choir, with new arrangements of her signature songs.

Produced by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts, Celine Dion PARIS 2026-2027 is a defining musical event, a triumphant celebration with the return of one of the greatest performers of our time. Ten additional dates are set for May 2027. The official partners of the 2026 engagement included Coca-Cola, L'Oréal Paris, Marriott Bonvoy and Visa. For additional information, visit celinedion.com.

May 2027 Dates

Saturday, May 8

Wednesday, May 12

Friday, May 14

Saturday, May 15

Wednesday, May 19

Friday, May 21

Saturday, May 22

Wednesday, May 26

Friday, May 28

Saturday, May 29

About Celine Dion

With almost 260 million albums sold worldwide, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history with number-one hits including 'The Power of Love,' 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now,' 'Because You Loved Me,' and 'My Heart Will Go On.' She has accomplished equivalent extraordinary success as a celebrated Francophone artist, with beloved hits including 'Pour que tu m'aimes encore,' 'S'il suffisait d'aimer,' and 'Encore un soir.' Her 1995 album D'eux remains the best-selling French-language album of all time, underscoring her global impact across both English and French repertoires. Celine remains one of the most sought-after recording artists of all time. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards, an astonishing 43 Félix Awards, and received the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards, recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, Billboard Music Awards presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Icon Award. In Las Vegas, Celine single-handedly revitalized modern-day entertainment: her two resident productions performed between 2003 and 2019 remain the #1 and #2 highest-grossing and best-selling residencies of all time, anywhere in the world. In 2024, for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics, Celine made a triumphant return to the stage with a poignant performance of 'Hymne à l'amour' atop the iconic Eiffel Tower. On March 30, 2026, the music legend announced Celine Dion PARIS 2026 – a landmark five-week limited engagement at Plenitude Arena with select dates set for September through October 2026. Additional dates have since been announced for May 2027 at Plenitude Arena in Paris. These performances mark the beginning of a powerful new chapter in her legendary career.

Photo Credit: Nicolas Gerardin





























Photo Credit: Nicolas Gerardin

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