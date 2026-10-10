Annette Badland Reflects on Mae in TED LASSO Farewell Clip

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Annette Badland reflects on her time playing Mae in TED LASSO in a new Apple TV featurette titled 'Last Round with Mae,' looking back on the character as the series reaches its conclusion. The clip is billed as an inside look, with Badland sharing memories tied to Mae's role in the show.

Badland's Mae has appeared throughout TED LASSO as the proprietor of the Crown and Anchor, the pub frequented by the Richmond team and its supporters across the series. The featurette frames her reflections around what the streamer describes as a last round of memories with the character.

TED LASSO stars Jason Sudeikis as the title character, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience in the sport, with Sudeikis also executive producing alongside Bill Lawrence. Season four found Ted back in Richmond coaching a second division women's football team, with the show's ensemble including Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

Earlier in the season's rollout, Apple TV released scenes spotlighting other long-running storylines, including a full scene showing Roy and Keeley's reunion as the season moved toward its close.

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