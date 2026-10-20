Andy Cohen Looks Back On 20 Years Of Real Housewives
The host and producer discusses his new book chronicling two decades of the Bravo franchise.
Andy Cohen sat down with THE VIEW to reflect on 20 years of Real Housewives, discussing what surprised him most while revisiting the franchise's early years for his new book, Andy's Bravo Scrapbook. The conversation gave the host and producer space to look back on how the reality television franchise has evolved since it began.
Cohen used the appearance to speak about the process of digging back through the franchise's history for the book, offering the daytime panel his perspective on how the series and its culture have shifted over two decades on air.
Much of the segment centered on specific moments and changes Cohen highlighted from revisiting old footage and material for Andy's Bravo Scrapbook, giving viewers insight into how the franchise has grown since its debut.
The appearance also touched on how the Real Housewives franchise has personally affected Cohen's own career and life, with the host offering a direct account of its impact over the past 20 years.
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