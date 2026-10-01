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Photos: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY to Arrive in Theaters

Directed by Jenn Wexler, the film follows CIA field agent Becky as she goes undercover in Poland to stop a dangerous plot.

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Photos: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY to Arrive in Theaters

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY is set to arrive in theaters on November 4, 2026. The film marks the next chapter in the revenge franchise, with Lulu Wilson returning in the title role alongside Neil Patrick Harris in a new role.

The film is directed by Jenn Wexler, with a screenplay by Jenn Wexler and Matt Angel, from a story by Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote.

Cast

Lulu Wilson, Kate Siegel, Brandon Flynn, Catherine Walker, with James Urbaniak and Neil Patrick Harris

Synopsis

Now working as a field agent for the CIA, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is sent undercover to Poland to infiltrate a family of innkeepers who are running a tourist venture at The Wolf's Lair, Hitler's WWII bunker. After learning that the father, Wilhelm Reuss (Neil Patrick Harris), is on a mission to bring about the Fourth Reich, Becky takes matters into her own hands.

Run Time: 89 minutes | Rating: Not Yet Rated | Genre: Thriller, Horror

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