Dance Theatre Of Harlem Performs AFRICAN WALTZ On THE VIEW
Company leaders joined the panel to talk about the importance of arts education.
Dance Theatre of Harlem brought a performance of 'African Waltz' to THE VIEW in celebration of co-host Sunny Hostin's birthday, with the company's executive director Anna Glass and artistic director Robert Garland appearing on the daytime talk show alongside the dancers.
During the segment, Glass and Garland spoke with the panel about the importance of arts education, using the appearance to discuss the value of dance training and exposure to the arts.
The performance of 'African Waltz' served as the centerpiece of the visit, giving the panel and studio audience a look at the company's work as part of the broader conversation about arts education led by Glass and Garland.
The appearance placed Dance Theatre of Harlem's leadership directly in front of THE VIEW's daytime audience, pairing the live performance with a discussion of the organization's educational mission.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.