Josh Brolin Shares His List of 74 Movies Everyone Needs to See

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Josh Brolin sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk through a list of 74 movies he believes everyone needs to see, a project he put together and brought into the conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel. The appearance gave Brolin a chance to explain how the list came together and what drove him to compile it.

Brolin also looked back on his own early exposure to film, telling Kimmel about the three movies he had on VHS tape as a kid. The limited selection shaped his viewing habits growing up, and he described what it was like revisiting those same titles repeatedly before expanding his tastes later in life.

Much of the conversation turned to Brolin's new film, Whalefall, which he discussed as his latest project. He gave viewers details on making the movie, rounding out an appearance that moved between personal film history and his current work.

The segment stayed centered on Brolin's own relationship with cinema, from his early VHS collection to the expansive list he has since assembled, offering a window into the films that have shaped his perspective as both a moviegoer and an actor.

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