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Photos: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY Trailer Released Ahead of Theater Debut

Directed by Jenn Wexler, the 89-minute thriller follows a CIA operative infiltrating a family at a WWII bunker site.

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Photos: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY Trailer Released Ahead of Theater Debut

The official trailer for THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY has been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut on November 4, 2026.

The 89-minute thriller is directed by Jenn Wexler, with a screenplay by Jenn Wexler and Matt Angel, from a story by Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote. The film stars Lulu Wilson, Kate Siegel, Brandon Flynn, Catherine Walker, with James Urbaniak and Neil Patrick Harris.

Synopsis

Now a CIA field agent, Becky (Lulu Wilson) goes undercover in Poland to infiltrate a family running an inn at The Wolf's Lair, one of Hitler's WWII bunkers. When she learns the father, Wilhelm Reuss (Neil Patrick Harris), plans to spark the Fourth Reich, Becky must stop him.

Run Time: 89 minutes | Rating: Not Yet Rated | Genre: Thriller, Horror

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