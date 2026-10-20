91-Year-Old Jazz Musician and Granddaughter Share Their Musical Bond

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A 91-year-old jazz musician and his granddaughter sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss the musical partnership between them that has drawn widespread attention online. The segment centered on the pair's connection through music, giving Hudson's studio audience a direct look at how the two perform together.

The conversation gave the musician and his granddaughter room to walk through how their collaboration came together and what performing alongside each other has meant to them personally. Hudson's questions kept the discussion focused on the relationship between the two, letting them describe the experience of making music as grandfather and granddaughter in their own words.

The appearance kept its focus on that single thread rather than branching into unrelated topics, with the pair offering the audience a direct account of their bond rather than a brief mention of it. Much of the segment stayed with the pair discussing how their shared musical moments have resonated with people who have seen them perform together.

The visit follows a run of recent guest conversations on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, including a guest's recollections of living with Sylvester Stallone during an earlier episode of the talk show.

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