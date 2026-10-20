 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

91-Year-Old Jazz Musician and Granddaughter Share Their Musical Bond

The pair spoke with Jennifer Hudson about the online attention their performances together have drawn.

By:


A 91-year-old jazz musician and his granddaughter sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss the musical partnership between them that has drawn widespread attention online. The segment centered on the pair's connection through music, giving Hudson's studio audience a direct look at how the two perform together.

The conversation gave the musician and his granddaughter room to walk through how their collaboration came together and what performing alongside each other has meant to them personally. Hudson's questions kept the discussion focused on the relationship between the two, letting them describe the experience of making music as grandfather and granddaughter in their own words.

The appearance kept its focus on that single thread rather than branching into unrelated topics, with the pair offering the audience a direct account of their bond rather than a brief mention of it. Much of the segment stayed with the pair discussing how their shared musical moments have resonated with people who have seen them perform together.

The visit follows a run of recent guest conversations on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, including a guest's recollections of living with Sylvester Stallone during an earlier episode of the talk show.

Recent Articles
Guest Recalls Living With Sylvester Stallone, 'Rocky IV' Memories
Guest Recalls Living With Sylvester Stallone, 'Rocky IV' Memories
10/20/2026
Wilmer Valderrama to Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Wilmer Valderrama to Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
10/20/2026
Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix on 30 Years of THE PARENT TRAP Bond
Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix on 30 Years of THE PARENT TRAP Bond
10/19/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts