DEXTER: RESURRECTION Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount+
Michael C. Hall returns alongside Oscar nominee Uma Thurman and a cast including Jack Alcott, Brian Cox, and Bokeem Woodbine.
Season two of DEXTER: RESURRECTION premieres Friday, October 30, only on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan.
The new season stars Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar.
From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of DEXTER: RESURRECTION finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet. DEXTER: RESURRECTION and DEXTER: Original Sin are available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Premium Plan. DEXTER: New Blood and the original DEXTER series are available to binge with all Paramount+ plans.
About Dexter: Resurrection S2
Premiere Date: October 30, 2026, only on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan
Executive Producers: Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.
Cast: SAG Award and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall, Oscar Nominee and Golden Globe Winner Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar. Dan Stevens, Emmy Winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy, Olivier and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season.
Studios: Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios
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