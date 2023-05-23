Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere

Visionary director Rob Marshall's "The Little Mermaid" opens exclusively in theaters May 26, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on t Photo 1 Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 2 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50t Photo 3 Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 4 Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Last night, Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, and Melissa McCarthy attended The Little Mermaid premiere in Sydney, Australia. Check out photos from the event below!

Visionary director Rob Marshall's "The Little Mermaid" opens exclusively in theaters May 26, 2023.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Room") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland").

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights").

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Melissa McCarthy

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Melissa McCarthy

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Melissa McCarthy

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Rob Marshall,

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey and Rob Marshall

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Little Mermaid Sydney Premiere

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Little Mermaid Sydney Premiere

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Melissa McCarthy

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Rob Marshall and Halle Bailey

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Rob Marshall, Halle Bailey, and Melissa McCarthy

Photo: Scott Ehler




RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Restored A BRONX TALE to Screen at Tribeca For 30th Anniversary Photo
Restored A BRONX TALE to Screen at Tribeca For 30th Anniversary

Tribeca has announced the release of A Bronx Tale (30th Anniversary Edition), which will be available on 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Video on Demand (VOD) platforms September 12, 2023. For the first time, the film will be released in newly restored Ultra High-Definition Dolby Vision and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround sound.

Family Entertainment Live and Mattel Announce MONSTER HIGH LIVE North American Tour Schedu Photo
Family Entertainment Live and Mattel Announce MONSTER HIGH LIVE North American Tour Schedule

​​​​​​​Family Entertainment Live and Mattel today announced more than 15 dates and venues for the highly anticipated Monster High Live stage production North American tour. Tickets for stops through December 2023 are on sale today; additional cities and on sale dates to be announced soon. The schedule for the tour that begins in September 2023 at Peoria Civic Center can be found at MonsterHighLive.com.

SUMMER OF VIOLENCE to Premiere at American Black Film Festival Photo
SUMMER OF VIOLENCE to Premiere at American Black Film Festival

Newcomer Kasey Inez (The Sex Lives of College Girls) leads a cast of incredibly talented actors including; Jahking Guillory (Kicks, The Chi), Pedro Correa (The Middle), Maduhlika Krishnan (F.U. Woody Allen), and also appearing as Naomi’s father Thomas, Damon Gupton (Black Lighting, Deadline, Criminal Minds).


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video Video: Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO