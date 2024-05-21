Photos: See First Look at Season 3 of HBO's INDUSTRY Starring Kit Harington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max and HBO have just released first-look photos and announced the release date for the upcoming third season of the series Industry.

The eight-episode third season of the critically acclaimed HBO Original drama series INDUSTRY, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, will debut SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

The returning cast includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji.The

New cast members include Kit Harington as Henry Muck, Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Cavill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

INDUSTRY is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Isabella Eklöf, and Zoé Wittock.

Take a look at the new photos below!

Photo credit: Simon Ridgway and Nick Strasburg

