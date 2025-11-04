Photos: Sarah Snook & More at ALL HER FAULT New York Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, November 3, Peacock celebrated the New York premiere screening of the Peacock original limited series, All Her Fault, starring and executive produced by Tony Award winner Sarah Snook. The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with all eight episodes on November 6. Check out photos from the evening below.

The premiere kicked off with opening remarks from Executive Producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant ahead of the screening of the first episode. Series regulars including Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara were in attendance, as well as executive producers Joanna Strevens, Megan Gallagher, Minkie Spiro, Christine Sacani, and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and All Her Fault author Andrea Mara. Other notable guests included Brian Cox, Patrick Wilson, Cherry Jones, and more.

In the series, Snook stars as Marissa Irvine, a mother who arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate. However, the woman who answers the door isn't somebody she recognizes. Furthermore, she doesn't have Milo at all and has never heard of him, beginning a parent's worst nightmare.

In addition to starring, Snook also serves as an executive producer of the series, which is written, created, and executive produced by Megan Gallagher and is based on the novel by Andrea Mara. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara round out the cast.

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Peacock