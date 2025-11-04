Photos: Sarah Snook & More at ALL HER FAULT New York Premiere

The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with all eight episodes on November 6.
The premiere kicked off with opening remarks from Executive Producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant ahead of the screening of the first episode. Series regulars including Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara were in attendance, as well as executive producers Joanna Strevens, Megan Gallagher, Minkie Spiro, Christine Sacani, and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and All Her Fault author Andrea Mara. Other notable guests included Brian Cox, Patrick Wilson, Cherry Jones, and more.
In the series, Snook stars as Marissa Irvine, a mother who arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate. However, the woman who answers the door isn't somebody she recognizes. Furthermore, she doesn't have Milo at all and has never heard of him, beginning a parent's worst nightmare.
In addition to starring, Snook also serves as an executive producer of the series, which is written, created, and executive produced by Megan Gallagher and is based on the novel by Andrea Mara. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara round out the cast.
Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Peacock
Dakota Fanning, Sarah Snook, Abby Elliott
Bianca Lawson
Sarah Snook, Dave Lawson
Minkie Spiro, Executive Producer, Director
Christine A. Sacani, Executive Producer
Thomas Cocquerel
Megan Gallagher, Writer, Creative, Executive Producer
Gareth Neame, Executive Producer; Joanna Stervens, Executive Producer; Nigel Marchant, Executive Producer
Gareth Neame, Executive Producer
Andrea Mara, Author, Associate Producer
Kartiah Vergara
Jennifer Rawlings, Executive Producer; Sarah Snook
Andrea Mara, Author, Associate Producer; Christine A. Sacani, Executive Producer; Joanna Strevens, Executive Producer; Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment; Nigel Marchant, Executive Producer; Kartiah Vergara; Daniel Monks; Abby Elliott; Jay Ellis; Dakota Fanning; Jake Lacy; Sarah Snook; Thomas Cocquerel; Minkie Spiro, Executive Producer, Director; Gareth Neame, Executive Producer; Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP & Universal International Studios; Megan Gallagher, Writer, Creator, Executive Producer
Kartiah Vergara, Daniel Monks, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, Dakota Fanning, Duke McCloud, Jake Lacy, Sarah Snook, Thomas Cocquerel
