Photos: Peacock Shares First Look at Colin Donnell in IRREVERENT
The series will premiere on Peacock on November 30, 2022.
Peacock has shared the first look images of the upcoming drama series IRREVERENT.
The series stars Colin Donnell (Arrow, Chicago P.D.), PJ Byrne (Big Little Lies, The Boys), Kylie Bracknell (I Met a Girl), Briallen Clarke (The Heights), Tegan Stimson (The Tailings), Ed Oxenbould (Better Watch Out), Wayne Blair (Firestarter), Russell Dykstra (Rake), Calen Tassone (Bassendream), and Jason Wilder (Love and Penguins).
A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee his life and everything he knows and hide out in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend.
"Reverend Mackenzie Boyd" (not his real name) has made a mess so bad he can never go home, but he's going to need all his considerable street smarts to pull off posing as clergy - something he doesn't know the first thing about. If he slips up, he's dead and, after a lifetime of crime, doing GOOD WORK is not something that comes naturally.
But "Mack" finds himself in a small beach town, with no phone or internet, amongst a community that is filled with people desperate for connection and crying out for a leader. What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack's home. But as he reluctantly settles into his new life, Chicago commences the hunt.
The only way he will be able to stay off their radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend. To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after ALL THAT pretending, it may just become a little bit real.
Photos courtesy of Peacock
Susie Porter as Agnes, Broden Kelly as Luke, Sam Parsonson as John
Colin Donnell as Mack/Paulo
Colin Donnell as Mack/Paulo, Kylie Bracknell as Piper
P.J. Byrne as Mackenzie Boyd
Ed Oxenbould as Cameron, Tegan Stimson as Daisy
Kylie Bracknell as Piper
Wayne Blair as Peter
Colin Donnell as Mack/Paulo, P.J. Byrne as Mckenzie Boyd
P.J. Byrne as Mackenzie Boyd
Colin Donnell as Mack/Paulo
