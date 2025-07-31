Photos: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, & More in New Photos From FRANKENSTEIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has unveiled new photos of Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro's new film version of the Mary Shelley novel from the acclaimed filmmaker. The movie, led by Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Jacob Elordi, will debut on Netflix this November after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

In Frankenstein, the Oscar-winning adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

The movie also stars Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. Frankenstein continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, including Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and the animated films Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

Take a look at the new photos below, and check out the teaser trailer here.

Photo credit: Ken Woroner/Netflix



Jacob Elordi

Felix Kammerer and Mia Goth

Mia Goth and Christian Convery

Oscar Issac

Mia Goth

Christophe Waltz

Charles Dance and Christian Convery

Jacob Elordi

Sofia Galasso and David Bradley

Director Guillermo Del Toro and Oscar Issac