Video: Oscar Isaac Stars in First Teaser Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







During a presentation at Netflix Tudum 2025 this weekend, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, along with cast members Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, debuted the official Frankenstein teaser. Watch the teaser for the film now, which will hit the streamer this November.

In Frankenstein, del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to THE UNDOING of both the creator and his tragic creation.

The movie also stars Jacob Elordi, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. Frankenstein continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, including Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and the animated films Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 27% Maybe Happy Ending - 25% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds