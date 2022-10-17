Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch

Yesterday, the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) presented their Honors event and Variety's 10 Actors to Watch at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

This year's honorees included Ron Howard (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award); Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer and Aubrey Plaza (Artist of Distinction Awards); Colson Baker (Spotlight Award); Anna Diop (Spotlight Award); Cooper Raiff (Maverick Award); and Aimee Carrero (Breakout Performance Award).

Additionally, Variety presented their 10 Actors to Watch, with Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ximena Lamadrid (Bardo), Christina Jackson (Devotion), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Zen McGrath (The Son), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) in attendance.

