Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch

The event was at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. 

Oct. 17, 2022  

Yesterday, the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF)  presented their Honors event and Variety's 10 Actors to Watch at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

This year's honorees included Ron Howard (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award); Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer and Aubrey Plaza (Artist of Distinction Awards); Colson Baker (Spotlight Award); Anna Diop (Spotlight Award); Cooper Raiff (Maverick Award); and Aimee Carrero (Breakout Performance Award).

Additionally, Variety presented their 10 Actors to Watch, with Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ximena Lamadrid (Bardo), Christina Jackson (Devotion), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Zen McGrath (The Son), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) in attendance.

Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Thuso Mbedu

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Machine Gun Kelly

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Machine Gun Kelly

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aimee Carrero

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Jeremy Pope

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Christina Jackson

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Newport Beach Film Festival Co-founder & CEO Gregg Schwenk, Visit Newport Beach President & CEO Gary C. Sherwin, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu, Christina Jackson, Ximena Lamadrid, Thuso Mbedu, Zen McGrath, Amber Midthunder, Sam Nivola, Jeremy Pope, Joseph Quinn, Variety Deputy Awards and Features Editor Jenelle Riley, and Newport Beach Film Festival Co-founder & Director of Marketing Todd Quartararo

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Gary C. Sherwin and Artist of Distinction award honoree Keke Palmer

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Keke Palmer

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Machine Gun Kelly

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Machine Gun Kelly

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Machine Gun Kelly

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Anna Diop

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Anna Diop

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Anna Diop

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Patton Oswalt

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
J.D. Dillard

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Jonathan Majors

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Patton Oswalt

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Machine Gun Kelly, Amber Midthunder, and Artist of Distinction award honoree Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Zen McGrath

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Christina Jackson

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aimee Carrero

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Gabriele Fabbro

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Cooper Raiff

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Keke Palmer and Jeremy Pope

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Keke Palmer and Jeremy Pope

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Keke Palmer

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Thuso Mbedu

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Keke Palmer

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Jeremy Pope

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Anna Diop

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Colm Bairéad

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Amber Midthunder

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Jonathan Majors

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Keke Palmer

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Joseph Quinn

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Keke Palmer and Jeremy Pope

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Vanessa Burghardt

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Aimee Carrero

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Jeremy Pope

Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
Jeremy Pope


