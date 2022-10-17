Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors & Variety's 10 Actors to Watch
The event was at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.
Yesterday, the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) presented their Honors event and Variety's 10 Actors to Watch at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.
This year's honorees included Ron Howard (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award); Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer and Aubrey Plaza (Artist of Distinction Awards); Colson Baker (Spotlight Award); Anna Diop (Spotlight Award); Cooper Raiff (Maverick Award); and Aimee Carrero (Breakout Performance Award).
Additionally, Variety presented their 10 Actors to Watch, with Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ximena Lamadrid (Bardo), Christina Jackson (Devotion), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Zen McGrath (The Son), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) in attendance.
Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival
Thuso Mbedu
Machine Gun Kelly
Newport Beach Film Festival Co-founder & CEO Gregg Schwenk, Visit Newport Beach President & CEO Gary C. Sherwin, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu, Christina Jackson, Ximena Lamadrid, Thuso Mbedu, Zen McGrath, Amber Midthunder, Sam Nivola, Jeremy Pope, Joseph Quinn, Variety Deputy Awards and Features Editor Jenelle Riley, and Newport Beach Film Festival Co-founder & Director of Marketing Todd Quartararo
Gary C. Sherwin and Artist of Distinction award honoree Keke Palmer
Machine Gun Kelly
Anna Diop
J.D. Dillard
Jonathan Majors
Machine Gun Kelly, Amber Midthunder, and Artist of Distinction award honoree Aubrey Plaza
Zen McGrath
Gabriele Fabbro
Cooper Raiff
Thuso Mbedu
Anna Diop
Colm Bairéad
Amber Midthunder
Jonathan Majors
Vanessa Burghardt