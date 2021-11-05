Photos: New Stills From HOUSE OF GUCCI Revealed

MGM has released new production stills from their upcoming film House of Gucci, set to be released in theaters on November 24.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the cast also features Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek, Reeve Carney, and Al Pacino.