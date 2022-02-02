Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Netflix Releases First Look at THE WEEKEND AWAY

The film, based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, will stream on March 3.

Feb. 2, 2022  

Netflix has released first look photos as The Weekend Away. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, will stream on March 3.

A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman (Leighton Meester) is accused of killing her best friend (Christina Wolfe) and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.

The cast also includes Ziad Bakri as "Zain" and Luke Norris as "Rob".

