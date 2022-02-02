Photos: Netflix Releases First Look at THE WEEKEND AWAY
The film, based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, will stream on March 3.
A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman (Leighton Meester) is accused of killing her best friend (Christina Wolfe) and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.
The cast also includes Ziad Bakri as "Zain" and Luke Norris as "Rob".