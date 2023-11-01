Photos: Netflix Hosts ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE Luncheon With Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood & More

Hollywood’s most influential tastemakers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new Netflix series ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, inspired by Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Guests gathered at Culver City’s Juliet for an intimate lunch hosted by THE TALK co-host and 48 Hours and CBS News Correspondent Natalie Morales and CBS News Correspondent Lisa Ling.

Attendees included Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Lizzy Mathis, Elaine Irwin Penske, Nicole Walters, Victoria Aveyard, and more.

Led by an impactful conversation discussing the important themes of the book portrayed in the new series, guests conversed over incredible food and drink and toasted to the launch of ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE.

ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE is available to stream on Netflix on November 2nd.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.

Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times.

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.