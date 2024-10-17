News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Judith Light, Billy Crystal, & More Attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+ Series BEFORE

The 10-episode limited series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 25.

By: Oct. 17, 2024
On October 16, Tony winners Judith Light, Billy Crystal, and more celebrated the world premiere of the new psychological thriller “Before" at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. The 10-episode limited series, starring and executive produced by award-winning actor, comedian and director Crystal, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 25, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20. 

Attendees at the “Before” premiere included star and executive producer, Billy Crystal, creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer, Sarah Thorp, and series stars Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Adam Berstein, Ava Lalezarzadah, Jet Wilkinson, Maria Dizzia, Robert Townsend and Sakina Jaffrey.

“Before” follows Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens, sparking haunting memories and unearthing unsettling secrets about the past.

Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, the limited series is created by Sarah Thorp who serves as showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Crystal, Academy Award winner Eric Roth, pilot director Adam Bernstein and producing director Jet Wilkinson. Take a look at the photos below! 

Photo credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Apple TV+.

Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Billy Crystal, Maria Dizzia, Rebecca Ruane, Ava Lalezarzadeh and Sarah Thorp (Showrunner/Writer/ Executive Producer)

Zack Van Amburg ( Head of Apple World Wide Video), Billy Crystal and Matt Cherniss (Head Programming For Apple TV+)

Rosie Perez, Billy Crystal and Judith Light

Will Hochman

Billy Crystal

Judith Light

Rosie Perez

Sakina Jaffrey

Ava Lalezarzadeh

Janice Crystal and Billy Crystal

Kineta Kunutu

Rosie Perez

Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Billy Crystal and Judith Light

Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Billy Crystal, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh

Bob Costas, Billy Crystal and Joe Torre



