Photos: Judith Light, Billy Crystal, & More Attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+ Series BEFORE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On October 16, Tony winners Judith Light, Billy Crystal, and more celebrated the world premiere of the new psychological thriller “Before" at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. The 10-episode limited series, starring and executive produced by award-winning actor, comedian and director Crystal, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 25, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20.

Attendees at the “Before” premiere included star and executive producer, Billy Crystal, creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer, Sarah Thorp, and series stars Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Adam Berstein, Ava Lalezarzadah, Jet Wilkinson, Maria Dizzia, Robert Townsend and Sakina Jaffrey.

“Before” follows Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens, sparking haunting memories and unearthing unsettling secrets about the past.

Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, the limited series is created by Sarah Thorp who serves as showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Crystal, Academy Award winner Eric Roth, pilot director Adam Bernstein and producing director Jet Wilkinson. Take a look at the photos below!

Photo credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Apple TV+.

Comments