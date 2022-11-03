Photos: James Corden, Jez Butterworth & More Attend MAMMALS Premiere
“Mammals” premieres with all six episodes on November 11 on Prime Video.
Prime Video celebrated its new darkly comedic Original series "Mammals" with a red carpet premiere and reception at The West Hollywood EDITION in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, November 2.
"Mammals" star and executive producer James Corden, creator, writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth, star Melia Kreiling, and director Stephanie Laing were in attendance.
The cast and creatives were joined by Prime Video and Amazon Studio executives including Head of Amazon Studios, Jen Salke, VP of Prime Video US, Albert Cheng, Head of Marketing at Amazon Studios, Sue Kroll, VP of Prime Video International, Kelly Day and VP of International Originals at Amazon Studios James Farrell.
The event began with a vibrant red carpet complete with animal-shaped horticulture, followed by opening remarks from Head of Amazon Studios, Jen Salke, James Corden and Jez Butterworth and a screening of the first three episodes of "Mammals." During his introduction, Butterworth gushed "I started writing this in this town seven years ago...to get to this point and it actually be what you wanted it to be is a miracle."
He continued, "What you're going to see tonight is exactly what I meant and for that I feel completely blessed by everybody who has been involved in the process from the very beginning - everybody at Amazon who understood what this thing was, the cast who just got it in their bones." Corden added, "As soon as Amazon read the show, it was so clear that they absolutely understood what it was and what it could be. And I couldn't be more proud to share this with you tonight."
Guests then sipped on champagne and snacked on British sweet treats while smiling, laughing and hanging on the edge of their seats with each episode's closing cliffhanger. Following the screening, which was met with a standing ovation, the crowd headed to the lively reception where they enjoyed music by DJ Marcelle Voomz Harlow and violinist Bonnie, poems by The Bumbys, a photo opp with a fox therapist, specialty themed cocktails, and more.
Photos: Terence Patrick for Prime Video and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Prime Video
James Corden and Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios
James Corden and Julia Corden
Melia Kreiling
Melia Kreiling
Melia Kreiling
James Corden and Melia Kreiling
James Corden and Melia Kreiling
James Corden and Melia Kreiling
Melia Kreiling
Melia Kreiling
Melia Kreiling
"Mammals" red carpet premiere
From This Author - Michael Major
November 3, 2022
