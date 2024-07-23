Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will premiere on Freeform on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 p.m. EDT, and appear the next day on Hulu.
Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa, Jason Michael Fordham, and Maile Brady recently hosted a game night at the Spare Room in the Roosevelt Hotel to celebrate the new docuseries of their remixed modern family.
The new show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, will premiere on Freeform on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 p.m. EDT, and appear the next day on Hulu.
Take a look at pictures from the event below!
Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life? In “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,” Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head. He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, student and aspiring artist Maile Brady, as well as run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ”). Jason Michael Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production, and Mandie and Jason have an almost 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.
With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems.
Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta
Maile Brady, Wayne Brady, MANDIE TAKETA, JASON MICHAEL FORDHAM
George Lee JR.
JOE MICHAEL NICKSON
LAUREN ASHLEY BECK
TIA STOKES
George Lee JR.
DJ HUNNY BEE
