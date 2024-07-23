News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will premiere on Freeform on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 p.m. EDT, and appear the next day on Hulu.

By: Jul. 23, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa, Jason Michael Fordham, and Maile Brady recently hosted a game night at the Spare Room in the Roosevelt Hotel to celebrate the new docuseries of their remixed modern family. 

The new show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, will premiere on Freeform on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 p.m. EDT, and appear the next day on Hulu.

Take a look at pictures from the event below!

Everyone knows Wayne Brady — actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation — but there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when such an iconic entertainer peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life? In “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,” Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head. He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, student and aspiring artist Maile Brady, as well as run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ”). Jason Michael Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production, and Mandie and Jason have an almost 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.

With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems.

Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
Maile Brady, Wayne Brady, MANDIE TAKETA, JASON MICHAEL FORDHAM

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
Darius Pierce, Wayne Brady

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
Maile Brady, Wayne Brady, MANDIE TAKETA, JASON MICHAEL FORDHAM

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
Wayne Brady

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
George Lee JR.

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
JOE MICHAEL NICKSON

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
LAUREN ASHLEY BECK

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
TIA STOKES

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
George Lee JR.

Photos: Inside the WAYNE BRADY: THE FAMILY REMIX Game Night at the Roosevelt Hotel Image
DJ HUNNY BEE



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos