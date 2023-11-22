Photos: Inside the U.K. Premiere of WISH With Ariana DeBose & More

Filmmakers, voice talent and special guests walked the blue carpet last night in London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Wish” made its official U.K. premiere.

Welcoming Ariana DeBose (voice of Asha), songwriter Julia Michaels and filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones, the event is among a host of premieres happening around the world in recent days.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed

by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones.

With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger, “Wish” is out now in theaters.

Check out the photos here:

Photos by StillMoving.Net for Disney